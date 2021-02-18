Week worth of vaccine shipments delayed in New York due to weather

Gov. Cuomo said New York was informed by the federal government that nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for week 10 -- scheduled to be delivered between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 -- are delayed due to the winter storms impacting the country.
Cuomo said every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York - but as we have shown over the last 350-plus days, we are New York Tough, and we are up to the challenge," Cuomo said. "The Department of Health is working closely with all providers, including local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and FQHCs to minimize the impact on their operations and reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled. The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we will continue to work with our federal partners to expedite the delayed shipments and will keep New Yorkers updated over the coming days."
Two sites, Empire Outlets in Staten Island and Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, did not Thursday because of the snow across the country and the low supply of vaccines.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that although they had hoped to receive the next shipment of vaccines on Saturday, it now appears they are arriving on Sunday.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
So far, New York state has administered 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New York City has updated its vaccine scheduler in 10 different languages. You can visit nyc.gov/vax4nyc to make an appointment in New York City.
For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.
RELATED | Vaccine map: See how many vaccines distributed in each NYC ZIP code
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question