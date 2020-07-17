Health & Fitness

West Nile virus found in mosquito in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Suffolk County.

The county's health department says the virus has been present in Suffolk County since 1999.

ARCHIVE:West Nile virus kills three in Nassau County in 2008

Most people who contract the virus will only experience mild or no symptoms.

People over the age of 50 or who have compromised immune systems are most vulnerable.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorksuffolk countywest nile virusmosquitovirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man questioned in NYC shooting that killed 1-year-old
Details on Phase 4 in NYC set to be revealed
Watch: Officers save newborn baby at Newark Penn Station
1 of 2 arrested for attacking NYPD chief released without bail
Happy Birthday, Disneyland! Park celebrates 65th birthday today
AccuWeather: Clammy with scattered showers
Exclusive: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
Show More
Traveling nurses: "It was like a medical war zone"
NYPD reveals person of interest in tech guru's decapitation
Video shows two women punched in Bronx
NYC healthcare workers bring 10,000 COVID-19 tests to TX
Men who helped restore Douglass statue make amends for past
More TOP STORIES News