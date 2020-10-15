New York City outdoor dining guidelines released for winter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6823686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has a Be Kind story on local artists who are transforming outdoor dining areas into works of art during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6564144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's "Open Restaurants" initiative will be permanent and year-round.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has released guidance for restaurants planning to stay open and serve customers outdoors during the winter.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the details on Wednesday, that will allow restaurants to continue serving customers during the fall and winter months with heated devices.Participants in the Open Restaurants program interested in providing comfort heating for their customers in outdoor dining areas will have three options.Those options include:, which will be allowed for sidewalk and roadway seating setups., which will be allowed on the sidewalk only.will also only be allowed on the sidewalk. It will be regulated by the fire department."These guidelines are designed to keep diners, employees, and pedestrians safe and healthy - and we look forward to giving New Yorkers more chances than ever to enjoy the outdoors year-round," Mayor de Blasio said. "Restaurants make New York City the greatest city in the world, and we're proud to support their continued recovery from this crisis."Restaurants with private outdoor dining spaces may use heating devices subject to guidance from the FDNY or the DOB.Each agency is planning to focus on streamlining the permitting processes to make installing outdoor heating options as easy as possible for businesses, while ensuring proper guidance with safety protocol."The Department will work closely with our fellow agencies to ensure that outdoor dining can continue to operate safely for business owners, employees, and customers," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.----------