coronavirus new york city

Turning trash into treasure: Woman collects NYC garbage, gives it to farmers

By
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The saying, "one person's trash is another person's treasure" really does apply to the business one woman from New York created.

Vivian Lin is up to her elbows in trash and she's never been happier.

Nine months ago, Lin was a successful architect with a whole big career ahead of her, a career that didn't involve getting her hands dirty -- ever.

MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.


Then, last May, with the pandemic baring down on the city budget, New York canceled compost collections to save money, and Lin knew what that meant.

"When food scraps get sent to landfills, they produce methane gas, which is harmful to the environment -- worse than carbon emissions," Lin said.

But she knew that farmers love that organic trash.

"When all this stuff gets properly processed, it turns into this nutrient rich fertilizer. It's a beautiful cycle," Lin said.

So, she quit her job as an architect and started Groundcycle, a company that picks up organic material from homes and puts it into the back of a minivan.

The company sorts it and pays the farmers to take the organic waste, with users all around Brooklyn paying for the service to dispose of their waste properly.

Lin has two cars working to sort 50,000 pounds of garbage -- garbage she is turning into a business.

"All this material is so valuable," Lin said.

MORE NEWS: Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

A second group of dogs was set to arrive in New York City Saturday, rescued from a gruesome fate, they were to be killed for meat in China.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymidwoodbrooklyncoronavirus new york citytrashgarbagecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicgarbage disposalcovid 19healthenvironmentbusinesscompostnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Black front line workers in the fight against coronavirus
Look inside Yankee Stadium, NY's newest vaccine mega-site
NY vax push includes dozens of new sites plus Yankee Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Show More
Cuomo, Murphy join forces to push for COVID relief, SALT repeal
6 relatives, including 2 kids, zip-tied during NYC home invasion
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Snowy Owl caught on camera perched in Central Park
Look inside Yankee Stadium, NY's newest vaccine mega-site
More TOP STORIES News