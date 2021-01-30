Pets & Animals

Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A second group of dogs was set to arrive in New York City Saturday, rescued from a gruesome fate.

They were saved from being killed for meat.

More than 50 of the animals arrived Friday at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens.

They were rescued from China where they were headed for slaughterhouses.

This is the culmination of a year-long rescue mission.

A group called No dogs Left Behind coordinated everything, including new homes for the animals.

"What these dogs have been through is incredible, they're resilient. They're incredible and they're just waiting for their families, the families that have been waiting for them for almost a year now for them to come home," No Dogs Left Behind's Jeffrey Beri said.

It costs between $2,000 and $7,000 to rescue each dog.

