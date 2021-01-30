Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in New York City

They were saved from being killed for meat.
More than 50 of the animals arrived Friday at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens.
They were rescued from China where they were headed for slaughterhouses.
This is the culmination of a year-long rescue mission.
A group called No dogs Left Behind coordinated everything, including new homes for the animals.
"What these dogs have been through is incredible, they're resilient. They're incredible and they're just waiting for their families, the families that have been waiting for them for almost a year now for them to come home," No Dogs Left Behind's Jeffrey Beri said.
It costs between $2,000 and $7,000 to rescue each dog.
MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip