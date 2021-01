Coronavirus NYC: Gov. Cuomo announces when indoor dining can resume in New York City

EMBED >More News Videos New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. A few yellow zones remain in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens, a

EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg has more on this year's very different NYC Restaurant Week.

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth reports on the automat, which was popular in the 1960s, is now serving up meals in Jersey City.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City restaurants will be allowed open indoor dining at 25% capacity beginning on Valentines Day, February 14, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.Cuomo said the city went from 7.1% positivity in January to 4.9% now, and that the current models project those numbers will continue to drop.Statewide, the positivity rate stands at 4.65%, the lowest since December 11, which Cuomo said was the start of the post-Thanksgiving holiday surge."We make decisions based on facts, based on the numbers, New York City numbers down," he said. "But facts change. It sounds inconsistent. We like to think a fact is always a fact. No, facts change. COVID facts change dramatically, and they change often...If there are facts, and the facts change, we will have a different situation. One state response that is a given, if any area's hospital capacity hits 85%, then we go back to restrictions."New York City's outdoor dining set ups, like those in the West Village, are not going to get much use through the weekend, with wind chills dipping into the single digits . But there is now hope on the horizon.The rest of the state is already allowed indoor dining at 50% capacity, and many of those counties also have higher infection rates than the city. But the problem, the governor has said, is that the city's higher density relative to other regions would allow an outbreak to spread faster.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he believes reopening indoor dining will be safe."If indoor dining is brought back, I'm certain the state will do it with careful restrictions," he said. "And our health department as the agency that does the enforcement is going to be really strong in doing that enforcement."Still, many in the restaurant industry are angry about the 25% reopening plan. They say it's next to impossible to turn a profit when three out of four tables are empty."We need the standards to be applied equitably," said Andrew Rigie, of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "New York City has lower infection rates, lower hospitalization rates, more intense standards. We need to keep people safe and also give these small businesses a fighting chance for survival."