Turning trash into treasure: Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers for cash

Vivian Lin is up to her elbows in trash and she's never been happier.
Nine months ago, Lin was a successful architect with a whole big career ahead of her, a career that didn't involve getting her hands dirty -- ever.
MORE NEWS | New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke
Then, last May, with the pandemic baring down on the city budget, New York canceled compost collections to save money, and Lin knew what that meant.
"When food scraps get sent to landfills, they produce methane gas, which is harmful to the environment -- worse than carbon emissions," Lin said.
But she knew that farmers love that organic trash.
"When all this stuff gets properly processed, it turns into this nutrient rich fertilizer. It's a beautiful cycle," Lin said.
So, she quit her job as an architect and started Groundcycle, a company that picks up organic material from homes and puts it into the back of a minivan.
The company sorts it and gets it to farmers who need it.
Lin has two cars working to sort 50,000 pounds of garbage. Garbage she is turning into a business.
MORE NEWS: Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in New York City
"All this material is so valuable," Lin said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question