Coronavirus News: Workers at Brooklyn hospital get 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn received 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers and 20,000 high performance socks Thursday.The donation came thanks to a partnership with local New York-based nonprofit World of Giving and Good360, global leaders in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.Maimonides was inundated with COVID patients during the surge, and last month, there was another influx of patients after a spike in the virus in south Brooklyn. But for a few minutes Thursday, the talk wasn't about saving lives -- it was all about the sneakers."A pair of shoes can go a long way to filling the heart," cardiology fellow Dr. Sara Rosanel said.And Maimonidies isn't the only recipient. Organizers say 16,000 pairs of these sneakers are being given out to workers at four other hospitals in New York City, offering a bit of a pick-me-up at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking around the country."As we head into a little growth in the virus, as the weather gets colder, there is a sense of, 'Wow, I've got to do this again," Maimonides CEO Kenneth Gibbs said. "So the notion that the generosity is ongoing is very important."The donated items are designed specifically for healthcare professionals and were donated as a significant demonstration of community appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of Maimonides' frontline employees.World of Giving distributes goods to those in need through a network of volunteers and partner charities, empowering them to lead healthy and productive lives."These sneakers were specifically designed for health care workers, for people who need to stay on their feet for many hours and will make their work easier and more enjoyable," founder Mark Roizman said.Good360 partners with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through their network of diverse nonprofits."Whenever we've had a chance to help people with COVID, love to step in and give them what they need," said Melissa Skabich, with PCE Communication, which represents Good360.