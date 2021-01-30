Yankee Stadium being prepared as mega-vaccination site

The Bronx continues to be an area of concern. The positivity rate in the borough is 7.6 percent.
Vaccines at Yankee Stadium will only be made available for residents of the Bronx.
Details on when it will open and how to make an appointment are expected in the coming days.
ALSO READ | Citi Field to be mega vaccination site
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question