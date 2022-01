Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail in death of Upper West Side woman

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a subway train in Times Square was ordered held without bail during a brief arraignment from Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday.The appearance was viewed by a judge and lawyers in a courtroom in Lower Manhattan.(Video in media player is from a previous report)Prosecutors told the judge that Simon Martial, 61, confessed to the Saturday shoving death of Michelle Go, 40.Prosecutors said they are still investigating to determine if this incident was a bias crime.But when challenged by Martial's defense attorney to turn over any evidence of bias, prosecutors said they did not have any.The judge ordered Martial to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.Toward the end of the arraignment, Martial appeared to go on an indecipherable rant.The judge said, I understand you would like to go to a psychiatric facility, but I'm not going to permit that until after the psychiatric exam.Defense lawyers reserved the right to put in a bail application.Martial was ordered to return to court on February 23.----------