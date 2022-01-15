Woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train inside Times Square station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.Police said the woman was pushed onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station.The male suspect is in custody.The MTA said southbound N trains were running on the express track from 57th Street-7th Avenue to 34 Street-Herald Square and southbound R trains were running on the F line from 36th Street to West 4th Street-Washington Square and then via the D line to DeKalb Avenue.----------