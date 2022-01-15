Woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train inside Times Square station

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman was killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Manhattan Saturday morning, police said.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. inside the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.

Police said the woman was pushed onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station.

The male suspect is in custody.

The MTA said southbound N trains were running on the express track from 57th Street-7th Avenue to 34 Street-Herald Square and southbound R trains were running on the F line from 36th Street to West 4th Street-Washington Square and then via the D line to DeKalb Avenue.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york citysubwaysubway crimewoman killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters keep massive fire from reaching main chemical plant in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold, tracking a winter storm
COVID Update: At-home test reimbursement program begins
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
Suspect charged in Burger King murder
'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34
2 teens arrested in death of man killed helping man on subway tracks
Show More
US denies request to help find 2 missing Americans
7 On Your Side tips to dig out of credit card debt
Teen in grave condition after overdosing on fentanyl at school
NYC COVID hospitalizations stabilizing, NY 'turning the corner'
Is the end of the pandemic near?
More TOP STORIES News