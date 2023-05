On this episode of Here and Now, we turn the clock to reflect on 50 years of hip-hop featuring an all-star lineup.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we turn the clock to reflect on 50 years of hip-hop featuring an all-star lineup, including the founder DJ Kool Herc, Video Music Box creator Ralph McDaniels, Run-DMC, Rakim, Harlem fashion icon Dapper Dan, and more.