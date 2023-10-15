Here and Now for 10/15/23: Jumaane Williams, new food guide and Africa Fashion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up, fighting for justice and equality: a conversation with New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
He's been called a voice for the people. His efforts on behalf of women's rights, protecting the environment, and reforming the justice system have paid off with 20 bills to his credit in his current post and dozens more in his previous seat on the New York City Council.
Most recently, he's been outspoken about the ongoing migrant crisis here.
Also on this episode, "This is Your Brain on Food" is the new guide that explains the connection between what you eat and your mental health.
We're joined by author, chef, and Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Uma Naidoo.
Plus, celebrating the global impact of African culture and fashion at the Brooklyn Museum of Art.
The "Africa Fashion" exhibit is a stunning display that includes clothing, textiles, photographs, music, and film. The collection celebrates the global impact of African culture and fashion from the 1950s until today.
The Sills Foundation curator of African art at the Brooklyn Museum, Ernestine White-Mifetu, joins us to tell us more.
And, co-ringmaster of the "Universoul Circus" Cheyenne Rose Dailey joins us to preview the "Spirit of Soul" tour.
