Here and Now: the fight for NFL diversity, Bronx DA lays out her plan to curb gun violence

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: discussing the Bronx DA's plan to curb gun violence

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the fight for diversity in the NFL and the lawsuit that raises questions about systemic racism.

The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches weighs-in.

And a conversation with Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark about her plan to curb the uptick in gun violence in her borough and across the city.

We also take a look at this month's line-up at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and how the center is celebrating Black History Month.

And we'll introduce you to the author of the adult picture book "The ABC's of Paradise found".

