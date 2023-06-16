Hero school officer scoops up child from path of moving vehicle in NJ

PARK RIDGE, Bergen County (WABC) -- Fast work by an alert school police officer prevented a tragedy in Bergen County, New Jersey.

And it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the moment Park Ridge Officer Mike Stallone scooped up a child just seconds before she could have been crushed by a moving vehicle.

Stallone was recently assigned to West Ridge Elementary School to keep kids safe.

He did just that.

And now the officer is being saluted for his heroic actions.

