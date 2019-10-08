High-pressure steam leak disrupts East Side traffic in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A high-pressure steam leak has disrupted traffic on the East Side.

An apparent valve failure caused the high-pressure steam leak, at First Avenue and East 36th Street early Tuesday morning.

The steam leak closed First Avenue through the low 30's.

Con Edison says they are isolating the section of the pipe that failed and working to stop the steam.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityeast sidemanhattanmanhole firetrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on UWS
NYPD steps up patrols for Yom Kippur
Yankees sweep Twins with 5-1 win, advancing to ALCS
3 homeless men killed in their sleep in NYC identified
Clearer video of man wanted in UWS subway station sex assault
AccuWeather: Damp stretch of days
CDC concerned not enough pregnant women getting flu shot
Show More
4 injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
26 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
NY pastor accused of decades-old sex abuse of a child
More TOP STORIES News