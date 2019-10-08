High-pressure steam leak disrupts East Side traffic in Manhattan

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A high-pressure steam leak has disrupted traffic on the East Side.
An apparent valve failure caused the high-pressure steam leak, at First Avenue and East 36th Street early Tuesday morning.
The steam leak closed First Avenue through the low 30's.
Con Edison says they are isolating the section of the pipe that failed and working to stop the steam.
