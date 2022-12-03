Jersey City firefighter Constance Zapella becomes 1st female deputy fire chief in NJ

Constance Zapella has been the first in many roles, and now, she is the first female deputy fire chief in Jersey City and the entire state of New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the first time ever, a woman has been named deputy fire chief of the Jersey City Fire Department.

The honor makes Chief Constance Zapella the highest ranking female firefighter in the state of New Jersey.

She may say she's not wonder woman, but she is pretty close.

"Becoming the first female was not even a thought to me when I made the decision to take the Jersey City firefighter entry level exam," Zapella said.

But, Zapella made it happen. She is a firefighter of many firsts who, after 20 years of service, has been the first female captain and first female battalion chief.

Now, she takes the reigns as deputy fire chief and is the first woman to do so in the city and the state.

"One of the fires we had, her and her captain put their gear on, getting a hose and going right through a wall of flames to try and put the fire out," Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill said about Zapella's work.

Zapella gave the fire department a try after deciding that the corporate world was not for her. She passed the test with the encouragement of her uncle, and has continued to surpass her own first expectations.

"She's earned it. She's been a top performer for two decades and it's just a privilege to promote her today," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said at Zapella's ceremony.

Zapella said this historic promotion is overwhelming to her. "I feel like I just got on to a department and it has been 20 years. Everyday, I go to work, I wouldn't even call it work, but it's an honor and I'm humbled to be here right now," she said.

Her sister Francesca followed in her footsteps two years ago. Zapella's 8-year-old daughter, Erica, says she is going to be a spy for the president one day, though she is very proud of her mom's job.

"She loves being a firefighter even though it's dangerous. We pray for her every night."

Zapella joins three colleagues, Joseph Altomonte, Loren Hart, and Shawn O'Connor, stepping up as their bosses retire.

"You also have to be a leader and you have to be able to make decisions quickly in really bad situations at times. It's not for every female. It's not for every man," Zapella said.

