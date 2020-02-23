Man killed in hit and run crash in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are looking for the hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.The incident happened early Sunday near the intersection of 86th Street and 19th Avenue near a popular commercial area in Bensonhurst.Police say Jose Contla, 26, was walking heading to work at a bakery around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck by a black sedan that quickly fled the scene. Officials say the impact was so violent that Contla's body was thrown nearly 40 feet.Contla suffered respiratory arrest and was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Marisol Contla is fighting back the tears after learning about her husband's death."My world ended - it's destroyed," she said.Police say they are looking for a black sedan that is tinted - possibly a Toyota. The car will likely have front-end damage.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad was called to investigate the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------