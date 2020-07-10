Hit and run driver injures bicyclist in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck in a hit and run in Queens Friday morning.
The 60-year-old man was hit while biking on the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road at 107th Avenue in Jamaica at around 5:45 a.m.
He was knocked off his bicycle by a vehicle that did not stop.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
