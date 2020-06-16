19-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck by an MTA bus on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.It happened around 9 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street, where the MTA says the woman made contact with the right rear of a BxM10 bus.Authorities say arriving officers found a 19-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The 50-year-old driver of the bus remained at the scene.The preliminary investigation revealed that both the bicyclist and the bus driver were traveling southbound on Fifth Avenue when they collided.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.----------