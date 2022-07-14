21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run

It happened on East Houston Street between 1st and 2nd avenues just after 5 a.m.
The victim was found lying in the westbound lanes of East Houston Street.
He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
That stretch of East Houston Street was closed while police investigated the incident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
A description of the vehicle involved is not yet available.
