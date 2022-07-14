21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run in the East Village Thursday morning.

It happened on East Houston Street between 1st and 2nd avenues just after 5 a.m.

The victim was found lying in the westbound lanes of East Houston Street.

He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

That stretch of East Houston Street was closed while police investigated the incident.



The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A description of the vehicle involved is not yet available.

ALSO READ | American Airlines changes family's flight to another country, asks them to pay $30K, passenger says
EMBED More News Videos

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in NYC
Man found fatally shot inside pickup truck on NYC bridge
Video of police confrontation with moped driver sparks controversy
Bronx father dying of rare disease denied life-saving surgery 3 times
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Show More
Long Island beachgoers urged to use caution after shark bite incidents
AccuWeather: Stray thunderstorm, shower
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Animal rights activists call for end to NYC's horse-drawn carriages
More TOP STORIES News