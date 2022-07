21-year-old man killed in East Village hit-and-run

EMBED >More News Videos A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run in the East Village Thursday morning.It happened on East Houston Street between 1st and 2nd avenues just after 5 a.m.The victim was found lying in the westbound lanes of East Houston Street.He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.That stretch of East Houston Street was closed while police investigated the incident.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.A description of the vehicle involved is not yet available.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.