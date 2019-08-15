Hit-and-run in Queens leaves pedestrian critically injured

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was critically injured in Queens Wednesday night.

The person was struck at Liberty Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica just after 8 p.m.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene. So far there is no description of the vehicle involved.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityhit and runpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny, less humid
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Queens
Show More
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Police make arrest in murder of livery driver in Brooklyn
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
More TOP STORIES News