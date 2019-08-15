Hit-and-run in Queens leaves pedestrian critically injured

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was critically injured in Queens Wednesday night.
The person was struck at Liberty Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica just after 8 p.m.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
The driver fled the scene. So far there is no description of the vehicle involved.
