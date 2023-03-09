Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect's SUV. David Novarro has details.

Suspect sought in deadly in hit-and-run in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run incident in Suffolk County.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in Huntington Station.

Investigators have released surveillance video of the suspect's SUV.

Officers say the driver struck 49-year-old Bernarda Fernandez as she crossed Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road.

She was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

ALSO READ | Teens ransack Queens restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.