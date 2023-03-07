Teens ransack College Point restaurant, causing estimated $20k in damage

Police are searching for a large group of teens that ransacked a restaurant in College Point, Queens.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a large group of teens that ransacked a restaurant in Queens without warning Saturday morning.

The manager at Fish Village in College Point said the teenagers all ran inside the restaurant, said nothing, and started trashing the place.

"He said he don't know what happened, why they gonna do him like that. It feels scary," said manager Tony Hu through a translator.

Video from a customer shows complete chaos ensuing inside the restaurant as the masked teens flipped tables, threw chairs, and smashed dishes leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Hu described the teens as mostly Asian and some Hispanic. He said about 30 customers were inside at the time.

Seeing it just right here, was just really shocking," shopper Kaylea Zhang said.

Officials say the group didn't use any weapons or take any property with them.

The restaurant is estimating the damage will cost $20,000.

"I don't see a reason to that and it just seems really immature and inappropriate and I'm kind of furious and really disappointed in the future generation on how they acted," shopper Steven Zhou said.

So far no arrests have been made.

