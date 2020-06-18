FLORAL PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Franklin Square woman is in custody after police say she struck an ex-boyfriend with her car, leaving him with serious head injuries.
The incident took place early Sunday morning in Floral Park, Nassau County.
Detectives say 33-year-old Kristen Gerakaris had been involved in a dispute with the man.
After allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend with her car, police say she fled the scene.
Authorities tracked her down yesterday.
She is facing charges that include first degree assault.
Woman hit ex-boyfriend with car on Long Island, police say
