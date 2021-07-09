Woman struck by car and MTA bus in fatal hit-and-run in Middle Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10866065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Queens.It happened around 12:45 a.m. at Eliot Avenue and 70th Street in Middle Village.Officers found 67-year-old Caroline Connors lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined the she was walking in the roadway when a sedan traveling eastbound on Eliot Avenue hit her.Then, she was then struck by an MTA Bus which was also traveling eastbound on Eliot Avenue.Both the sedan and MTA Bus continued driving without stopping.There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.----------