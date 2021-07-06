Health & Fitness

6-year-old Ethiopian girl undergoes surgery at NYC hospital to remove deadly facial tumor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl named Negalem, from a small village in Ethiopia is revealing her face for the first time after undergoing lifesaving surgery to remove a giant, lethal facial tumor.

The 12-hour procedure was performed at Lenox Hill Hospital on June 23.



Negalem had a benign growth known as a vascular malformation, which started developing rapidly after she was born.

If the tumor was not removed, Negalem would suffocate or starve, due to the inability to swallow. She also faced the danger of having the tumor rupture.

Negalem did not have access to advanced medical care in Ethiopia, but fortunately, a U.S. government official took her under his wing while he was on a mission in Africa. After researching doctors, the government official found Dr. Teresa O and Dr. Milton Waner, a married couple, and one of the few surgical teams in the world specializing in complex pediatric vascular malformations.

Dr. O and Dr. Waner agreed to take on Negalem's surgery. Lenox Hill and Northwell Health covered all hospital costs and post-surgical care.

