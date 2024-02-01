61-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Jackson Heights section of Queens on Thursday morning.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was struck at 37th Avenue and 90th Street just before 6:45 a.m.

The driver was turning from 37th Avenue, struck the woman and continued southbound on 90th Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a blue sedan that may have left the scene.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.