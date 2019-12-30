Hobbies & Interests

NY woman among 5 finalists in Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 drawing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is counting down to 2020 - now just two days away.

One lucky Powerball winner will kick off 2020 in an exciting way.

More than 300 Powerball players won a chance at the lucrative sweepstakes to be Powerball's first millionaire of 2020.

The contestants came from all over the country. On Sunday, a drawing for the five finalists eligible to win the big $1 million jackpot was held at the Edison Ballroom in the Theater District.

One of the finalists is Kai Nichols, 49, from White Plains.

If Nichols wins, she says she will pay off bills and enjoy life.

The first-ever, first Powerball Millionaire of the year will be drawn during the live broadcast of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' just after midnight on New Year's Day on Channel 7.

