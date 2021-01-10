Powerball up to $556M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again

Mega Millions

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 28, 12, 14, 26, 33 and a Megaball of 9.

Powerball

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 49, 4, 23,25, 19 and a Powerball of 14.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions are worth more than a billion dollars combined.Here's what you need to know about both prizes:The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $750 million after there was no winner in Tuesday night's drawing.Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, there were nine tickets that matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize.One, sold in Florida, is worth $2 million because it included the optional Megaplier (an extra $1 purchase available in most states); Tuesday's Megaplier was 2X.An additional Florida ticket won the standard $1 million second prize; other states with second-tier winners were California, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Washington.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The next drawing is on Friday. You can watch it before Eyewitness News at 11 on Channel 7.The Powerball jackpot had grown to $556 million (cash value: $411.4 million), the largest potential prize since March 2019.Powerball officials say it could be the 9th largest top prize in the game's history.The next drawing was held on Wednesday, January 13.Even though no one won the last big prize, two tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and Florida.The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing."It's been a couple of years since the games have simultaneously offered jackpots this large, and our players are here for it," said May Scheve Reardon, chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Missouri Lottery.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.----------