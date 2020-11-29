Some Hoboken bars packed amid alarming rise in NJ COVID cases

Even if many heeded those warnings, there were still other ways to get together.
In Hoboken on Saturday night, bars were open, football was on TV, and there were people there to watch and celebrate. There was social distancing, and masks were everywhere.
However, some bars were looking pre-COVID. Many patrons were seated at tables too close for comfort, and many doors were closed to keep the chill out.
Hoboken is a trouble-spot in the Garden State because authorities say too many young people have been violating the rules by holding large house parties.
"There is no way to sugar coat it - numbers are continuing to rise in Hoboken, New Jersey in the midst of our second wave," said Mayor Ravi Bhalla.
Meanwhile, in Newark, parts of the city are seeing jaw-dropping numbers - a 41 percent COVID-19 positivity rate in the East Ward and a 21 percent rate citywide - twice the rate statewide.
Eight businesses have been cited for COVID violations within the first two days of Newark's 10-day lockdown.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the good news is his restrictions are working, with numbers moving in the right direction.
