Hoboken holds emergency meeting after 12 water main breaks in 6 weeks

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The city of Hoboken held an emergency meeting Monday following a string of recent water main breaks.

After two more breaks over the weekend and a smaller one Monday morning, Hoboken has now had 12 water main breaks in the past six weeks.

It was a relatively short meeting in the office of Mayor Ravi Bhalla, as many in the city feels like they are under siege from all the recent main breaks.

The latest small incident happened Monday morning, so the mayor is demanding answers as the city's infrastructure faces a crisis.

Seven major breaks since mid July have raised concerns that Hoboken has a big problem, as the pipes began to crack just about the same time the Suez Water Company began work on a water meter project in the southwest portion of the city. That project was canceled by the mayor this weekend.

The breaks have been spread throughout the city, and Mayor Bhalla and high-ranking staff met in a closed-door session with officials from Suez for about 30 minutes. Bhalla's spokesperson said Suez agreed that the water meter project may be the source of the problem.

"It's certainly frustrating when you don't have water," communication manager Santiago Melli-Huber said. "And the city has been doing everything we could to try to ease that pain, bringing water to residents, trying to make sure that repairs get done as swiftly as possible."

Officials say the high number of water main breaks is unusual for the summer, and they are concerned about the water system. Parts of the Hoboken water system still in the ground date back to the 1870s.

