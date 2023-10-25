Anthony Johnson is live in Hoboken with the city's efforts to manage flooding.

Flood control projects set to begin in Hoboken and the Meadowlands

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A decade after Superstorm Sandy, two of the biggest flood control projects in all of New Jersey is set to begin.

The city of Hoboken is digging in for a better future when it comes to combating flooding.

In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, Hoboken like many locations in New Jersey were under water.

As the city dried out, plans are underway to build flood resistant infrastructure.

"In many ways that experience was a wake up call for New Jersey," said NJ DEP Commissioner Shawn M. Latourette. "It was a wake up call that we need to invest more deeply in building our resilience to these increasing climate risks."

Some $300 million secured from the federal government is being used for a plan called Rebuild by Design. Through this plan, places like Harborside Park will feature family friendly amenities such as a playground, dog park and amphitheater. But its main purpose is flood gates to stop the water from rising in the city.

"We cannot ignore the risks that this poses to our community," said Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

A similar water diversion project is underway in the Meadowlands to protect areas in southern Bergen County.

Earlier this month, heavy rain caused major flooding in Hoboken.

When this project is done up to 80% of the city will be protected.

Former Mayor Dawn Zimmer led the efforts to get more protection for Hoboken while dealing with the aftermath of Sandy. She wants to ensure every part of the city is flood resistant.

"This really needs to happen as soon as possible so that there are no barriers for the completion of this project," said the former mayor.

