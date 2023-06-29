Crews repairing multiple water main breaks in Hoboken, NJ

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are working to fix multiple water main breaks affecting several streets in Hoboken on Wednesday.

Veolia Water, the company responsible for supplying water to the area, said their crews are responding to multiple water main breaks in the vicinity of Grand Street from 7th Street to 5th Street, and 6th Street from Clinton Street to Adams Street.

"Residents in that vicinity may experience service interruptions while repairs are underway," Veolia Water said in a tweet.

Due to the ongoing water main repairs, the company said crews are towing cars from 6th Street between Adams and Grand to the 13th and Jefferson Street lot.

There's no current ETA on repairs.

The company said residents will be updated as the repairs progress and service is restored.

In the meantime, the Hoboken Office of Emergency Management says a water distribution site has been set up on 6th Street between Grand and Clinton streets for residents that have been impacted.

