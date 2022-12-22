WABC-TV's Marilu Galvez receives honorary doctorate at Hofstra commencement ceremony

Our president and general manager, Marilu Galvez, was the commencement speaker at Hofstra's mid-year ceremony, where she received an honorary degree from the school.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- It was a celebratory night for 600 undergraduate, graduate and law students at Hofstra University on Long Island.

The school held its mid-year commencement ceremony on Tuesday.

It was a special night for Eyewitness News as well.

Galvez has been at Channel 7 since 2001. She started as an assignment editor and now she's the head of the station.

Channel 7 is proud to have our Long Island bureau on the Hofstra campus, and now we have a new doctor in the house.

