COVID News: EU regulator backs Pfizer's booster shot for ages 18 and up

The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses "may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older."
The agency's human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine that showed a rise in antibody levels following boosters given around 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.
The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Johnson & Johnson extra shot
Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.
J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously received the company's one-shot vaccine. While company said it submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.
Northwell fires unvaccinated employees
New York State's largest health care system, Northwell Health, says it has officially fired 1,400 unvaccinated employees.
The vaccine mandate for state health care workers took effect last week. Northwell says its remaining workforce is 100% vaccinated.
Southwest joins other US airlines in requiring employee vaccinations
Southwest joins United, American, JetBlue, and Alaska by requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a result of the federal vaccine mandate.
A company statement said:
"Employees of Southwest Airlines must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021 to continue employment with the airline."
95% of full-time NYC Education Department staff vaccinated
On the first day of school after New York City's vaccine mandate for school workers went into effect, 95% of full-time Department of Education staff have been vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. To date, the city has administered approximately 11.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, the mayor said.
Alaska allows hospitals to ration care amid COVID spike
Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 medical facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation's worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in recent days, straining the state's limited health care system.
The declaration covers three facilities that had already announced emergency protocols, including the state's largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. The state's declaration also includes the other two hospitals in Anchorage and facilities across the nation's largest but sparsely populated state.
Key dates for booster shots and vaccines for kids
The Food and Drug Administration has announced three important October dates regarding booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for kids.
On October 14, an advisory panel will discuss Moderna's request for booster shots for people ages 18 and older.
The next day, on October 15, the panel will discuss whether those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine need a booster. The panel will also consider whether Americans should mix and match vaccines.
And on October 26, the panel will discuss Pfizer's data on its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Supreme Court justice denies injunction on NYC school vaccine mandate
The deadline has passed for unvaccinated New York City public school employees to get their first dose of the COVID-19 shot or face suspension and possible termination, after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to provide a last minute reprieve Friday. Sotomayor denied the request by a group of teachers for an emergency injunction. She did not issue any explanation or statement, and she did not refer the matter to the full court for a vote.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
"9