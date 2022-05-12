Traffic

Man working on pickup truck struck and killed outside his home on Long Island

HOLTSVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Suffolk County.

Police say two men were working on a pickup truck parked outside the home of one of the men when they were hit by a car.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Express Drive South in Holtsville.

37-year-old Ryan Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

46-year-old Robert Kehlembeck was also hit.



He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

