coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Omicron update: Teaneck hospital sees drop in hospitalizations, ICU patients

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ hospital sees drop in COVID hospitalizations, ICU patients

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- COVID case rates are on the decline in New Jersey, including at one hospital in Teaneck that is seeing hospitalizations drop.

In the first frightening wave of COVID-19, Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, was the epicenter of pandemic.

It went through waves of sick patients and staffing issues.

The recent omicron variant came right at the height of the holidays and once again more patients needed help.

"It was just the perfect storm for a very contagious variant, if it was any other month where we didn't have as much gathering, I wonder if we would've seen the peak that we did," Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Michele Acito said.

For those who came into the hospital seeking help, there were lots of options.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase


"We give them steroids we give them Remdesivir, and the IV treatment is for five days, the ones that we give by mouth are over a 10-day period," Acito said.

Just two weeks ago, Holy Name Hospital had 94 COVID patients. Now that number has dropped to 64.

There were 12 in ICU following the holidays, now there are just four, and three unvaccinated patients need help breathing.

"For the unvaccinated, this is a much longer length of stay, longer treatments and often these are the patients that end up on ventilators," Acito said.

The numbers are going in the right direction, but the staff is ready for an uptick in hospitalizations.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
EMBED More News Videos

A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.



A new unit has been added to handle COVID patients.

"We've done everything we can that everybody remains safe," Acito said.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyteaneckbergen countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyhospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newshospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 'Fully vaccinated' in Hawaii now means booster shots
COVID Update: US averaging 782,000 new cases a day
COVID Update: Beijing reports first omicron case as winter games loom
COVID Update: At-home test reimbursement program begins
TOP STORIES
1 dead, several injured after suspected gas explosion
LIVE | Vigil for woman pushed in front of subway train
Mom, child dead after vehicle found floating in pond in New Jersey
Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Greater flexibility for at-home learning as NYC students return
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Woman wrongfully fined $259K for neighbor's violations in NYC
Show More
De Blasio will not run for governor as Hochul leads poll
AccuWeather: Milder but brisk
Wake today for murdered 19-year-old Burger King worker
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Comedian wields gavel of justice on 'Judge Steve Harvey'
More TOP STORIES News