Elderly man, woman and child terrorized in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the two men behind a terrifying home invasion in Brooklyn.Police say the men knocked on an apartment door near Warren Street and 3rd Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at 6:43 p.m.When an 87-year-old man answered the door, they attacked him, threatened him with a hammer, and tied him to a chair.Police say they also threatened a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son with a gun.The men then stuffed all three of the victims into the bathroom before stealing $8,000 in cash, a wallet, and a cell phone.The first attacker is a Black man, who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.The second attacker is a Black man, who wore a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------