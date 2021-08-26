Elderly man, woman and child terrorized in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery

Police say the men knocked on an apartment door near Warren Street and 3rd Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at 6:43 p.m.
When an 87-year-old man answered the door, they attacked him, threatened him with a hammer, and tied him to a chair.
Police say they also threatened a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son with a gun.
The men then stuffed all three of the victims into the bathroom before stealing $8,000 in cash, a wallet, and a cell phone.
The first attacker is a Black man, who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.
The second attacker is a Black man, who wore a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
MORE NEWS: These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube