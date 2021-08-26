Elderly man, woman and child terrorized in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery

By Eyewitness News
Search for 2 men in violent home invasion in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the two men behind a terrifying home invasion in Brooklyn.

Police say the men knocked on an apartment door near Warren Street and 3rd Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at 6:43 p.m.

When an 87-year-old man answered the door, they attacked him, threatened him with a hammer, and tied him to a chair.

Police say they also threatened a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son with a gun.

The men then stuffed all three of the victims into the bathroom before stealing $8,000 in cash, a wallet, and a cell phone.



The first attacker is a Black man, who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.

The second attacker is a Black man, who wore a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
Report a correction or typo
