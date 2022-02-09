Terrifying Coney Island home invasion caught on camera

The two suspects pushed their way inside as the 37-year-old victim opened the door to his apartment in Coney Island.
Once inside, the suspects taped and zip tied the victim's hands while ransacking the apartment.
The video even shows one of the suspects going through the refrigerator.
They took off with two watches, and the victim was not hurt.
Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
