Terrifying Coney Island home invasion caught on camera

EMBED <>More Videos

Terrifying home invasion caught on camera in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new video of a terrifying home invasion in Brooklyn.

The two suspects pushed their way inside as the 37-year-old victim opened the door to his apartment in Coney Island.

Once inside, the suspects taped and zip tied the victim's hands while ransacking the apartment.

The video even shows one of the suspects going through the refrigerator.



They took off with two watches, and the victim was not hurt.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Richard Frankel joins Eyewitness News to weigh in on the couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynconey islandhome invasionnypdcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn
Governor Hochul expected to lift vax or mask mandate for New York
Woman struck in head with rock in Queens wakes up from coma
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Brooklyn woman dies after being stabbed while walking to work
New video shows men wanted in fatal shooting outside Queens sports bar
COVID Update: New cases still averaging 250,000 a day in the US
Show More
Woman slashed in face aboard NYC subway train; Suspect on the run
Elderly couple attacked by delivery driver wants Amazon held liable
Nurse who allegedly set woman on fire found dead of apparent suicide
2 bodies found after fire and collapse of building in Brooklyn
NY couple accused of conspiring to launder billions in cryptocurrency
More TOP STORIES News