HUD executive Lynne Patton begins 4 week stay at NYCHA complexes

Jim Dolan reports on a HUD executive moving into NYCHA complexes.

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Federal Housing and Urban Development executive Lynne Patton is beginning a month-long stay in NYCHA housing Monday.

Patton is scheduled to stay with four different volunteer families in four different public housing properties.

She begins at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx and is bringing her own inflatable bed.

She will also buy groceries for the families with whom she is staying.

Patton posted video of her leaving Washington DC for New York City.

Patton is the Region II Regional Administrator, overseeing New York and New Jersey.

Her mission is to monitor firsthand the issues plaguing public housing in New York City. She says the government gives NYCHA $30 million each week to keep things up and running, and she wants to know what's going on.

There have been high-profile issues with heat, lead paint, leaks, mold, mildew, a lack of repairs, and appliances that just don't work, and many tenants are fed up and hoping this visit leads to change.

On Wednesday, Patton will attend a town hall called "Build The Block," along with local elected officials and hosted by NYPD, for residents to discuss ongoing safety issues in the community, problems in the buildings, and provide residents with an overview of the federal monitor and listen to suggestions about how to improve living conditions in the development.

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson also released a personalized video for NYCHA residents.


