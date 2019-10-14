Home & Garden

Make it Count Foundation renovates WWII veteran's Long Island home after fall

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A World War II veteran from Long Island came home from a hospital and rehab stay to a big surprise.

Frank Agoglia, who participated in the D-Day landing, fell in the supermarket while out with his daughter Susan in the beginning of August.

He fractured his hip and underwent successful surgery before being admitted to Our Lady Of Consolation in West Islip for rehabilitation.

After two full months of rehab, Agoglia returned to his home in Deer Park to find it had been retrofitted to fit his needs.

Suffolk County connected the Agoglia family with the Make it Count Foundation, which provided the renovations, including ensuring the bathroom is completely handicap accessible and installing a garage door opener for easier access to the home.

The foundation provides home repairs and retrofitting at no cost to veterans and received $25,000 in 2017 and $9,000 in 2018 from Suffolk County Marathon grant funding.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, this year's marathon will be dedicated to World War II Veterans.

