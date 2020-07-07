coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 100 deaths from COVID-19 among homeless in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At least 100 homeless people in New York City have died of COVID-19.

The numbers released Monday show how the city's homeless population has been impacted by the coronavirus -- including both those living in shelters and those without housing.

Nearly 1,300 have tested positive over four months and there are currently 77 positive cases.

Those individuals are being monitored, isolated and are receiving treatment.

