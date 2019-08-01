Man pushed onto subway tracks during assault at Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man is under arrest after he allegedly pushed another man onto subway tracks during an altercation in a Manhattan station.

It happened during an assault on the platform at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo around 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

The 30-year-old man was pushed onto the track roadbed, but made no contact with the train. He was assisted back to the platform by police.

Video from Twitter apparently shows the attack in progress.



He sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to be treated and released.

The suspect, 41-year-old Nathaniel Brown, was immediately surrounded by other passengers who physically restrained him until police arrived.

He was taken into custody and transported to Beth Israel Medical Center to be evaluated.

Brown, who was shirtless at the time of the attack, has been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a cell phone that he is believed to have stolen from another subway rider earlier in the morning, police said.

Brown is also charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

A police officer sustained a minor wrist injury taking him into custody.

Southbound B, D, F and M trains were briefly delayed but are running normally.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nohomanhattannew york citymtaassaultsubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Brooklyn man's body recovered at CT waterfall
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Police: Man shows self-made porn to kids on NYC subway
NYPD officers describe tense encounter with knife-wielding man
Show More
Large sinkhole opens in Brooklyn, nearly swallowing car
New Jersey's 'right to die' law goes into effect
Woman indicted after allegedly stealing from families at funerals
Police: 3 wanted in string of NJ jewelry store burglary attempts
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
More TOP STORIES News