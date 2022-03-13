Police searching for suspect wanted in shootings of sleeping homeless men in Manhattan

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the shootings of homeless men sleeping on the street in Manhattan.The first incident occurred on King Street between Varick Street and Avenue of the Americas in SoHo at 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim was sleeping when an unknown man shot him.The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.The second incident occurred an hour later on148 Lafayette Street. When police arrived, they found a man inside a sleeping bag who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing west on Howard Street.There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police.----------