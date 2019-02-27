A man from New Jersey is facing charges after police say scores of underage teenagers were found to be drinking at a party at his home last weekend.Police were called to Cesar Quispe's Morris Township residence on the night of Friday, February 23, for a report of party attending by a large number of juveniles.Arriving officers described an "underage drinking party" that was being attended by approximately 70 to 80 individuals.They say some of the attendees ran from the scene and were not located.All of the individuals were determined to be under the legal drinking age of 21, with 69 of the partygoers identified as juveniles under the age of 18.Two of those in attendance were identified as being at least 18 years old.The homeowner, identified as Quispe, was home at the time and stated he was unaware of the party.Quispe was later charged with a disorderly person's offense of making property available for underage consumption of alcohol.If found guilty, he faces a maximum of six months in jail, probation and a monetary fine.The juveniles were from five different high schools, according to police, including Morristown High School, Bernardsville High School, Morristown Beard School, Seton Hall Preparatory School and Shepard Preparatory School.There were no injuries or medical emergencies involving the individuals.Police also remind parents that there are criminal as well as potential civil punishments for providing alcohol to minors.----------