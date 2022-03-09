Police investigating homicide after 26-year-old man found shot to death in Lodi

Officers from the Lodi Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots had been fired near 9 Victor Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived they found 26-year-old John Anthony DeLeon with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
DeLeon was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is also investigating the case.
Few other details have been released at this time.
