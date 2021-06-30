Health & Fitness

Hope Lodge NYC reopens following 15 months of closure due to pandemic

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge NYC on Wednesday.

The Hope Lodge, located at 132 West 32nd Street, is welcoming back guests next month after being closed for 15 months due to the COVID pandemic.


The state-of-the-art facility has 60 rooms and serves as a home away from home for cancer patients traveling more than 40 miles to their outpatient treatments.

"Seeing our city coming back to life, helping cancer patients at the same time, the moment someone is first diagnosed with cancer is so scary but there is hope, Hope Lodge makes that treatment possible," David Kaufman said.

There is no charge to stay at the Hope Lodge.

Guests have saved an estimated $69 million in lodging costs since the facility opened.

