Extreme Heat: Code Red issued in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- The city of Newark has activated a "Code Red" through Wednesday, July 7 with temperatures expected to rise as high as 96 degrees and a Heat Index going to 101 degrees.
Code Red alerts are issued when the daytime heat index is expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees for 3 hours or more.,
The Health Department urges Newark residents to take precautions to prevent serious illness that can result from the heat, especially among vulnerable individuals such as seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions.
Vulnerable Newark residents should use air conditioning to stay cool, drink water at regular intervals, and limit strenuous activity, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
Air conditioned senior and recreational centers are open.
Officials are reminding residents that emergency shelters are operating during the extreme hot weather. They will provide overnight sheltering for residents with no address.
Those shelters are:
Apostle House
513-515 Avon Avenue
Newark, NJ
(973) 482-0625
Women and children only
Isaiah House
238 North Munn Avenue
East Orange, NJ
(973) 678-5882
Single mothers and families with children
Catholic Charities- St. Rocco's
368 South 7th Street
Newark, NJ
(973) 286-4175
Families with children
Circle of Life
55 Tillinghast Street
Newark, NJ
(862) 763-4859
Adults only
LGBTQ Friendly
Fairmont Health
202 Fairmont Avenue
Newark, NJ
(973) 643-7705
Adults only
H.E.L.P. Center
224 Sussex Avenue
Newark, NJ
(973) 705-7200
Adults only
For more information about sheltering services, contact the shelters listed below or the Office of Homeless Services at (973) 877- 9481, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Office of Homeless Services has contracted with Bridges, Inc. to provide outreach and engagement services to Newark's homeless population from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with focused attention on homeless "hot spots" like Penn Station, parks, under bridges, off McCarter Highway, etc., especially the chronically homeless and those with mental health and substance abuse issues. If you identify homeless individuals in need of services, Bridges, Inc. can be reached at 908-858-7019.
CHECK ON THOSE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO THE HEAT:
A small, but crucial gesture can help ensure that we all have a safe and healthy summer. Get to know your neighbors and contact them as well as relatives-by phone-at least twice a day during heat waves. Pay special attention to the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a pre-existing medical condition. Citizens should also check in on neighbors who may be isolated from friends and family.
HEALTH AND SAFETY TIPS FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE HEAT:
Air conditioning is the best way to stay cool when it is hot outside. However, some people do not have an air conditioner or do not turn it on when they need it. Newark residents are encouraged to use air conditioning or fans. If air conditioning is unavailable at a residence, please assist those affected to get to a place where it is available.
Stay out of the sun. This is the quickest way to become overheated. Also, avoid extreme temperature changes.
Wear lightweight, bright or light-colored clothing to reflect some of the sun's energy.
Drink fluids-water is best-even if you do not feel thirsty. Water is also the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. This will help your body to maintain a cooler temperature. If you are on a fluid-restricted diet or taking diuretics, please consult your physician first. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.
Eat small, frequent, meals.
Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun's peak hours, which are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must perform any strenuous activity, it is advisable to do it during the coolest part of the day, which is in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
If possible, go to an air-conditioned building for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.
Cool down with a cool bath or shower.
Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above).
Wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.
Use extreme caution in deciding to take an infant outside during extreme heat conditions.
Be careful not to overdress small children, especially newborns and infants.
Never leave children or pets in the car.
FACTS ABOUT HEAT ILLNESS:
Heat illness is serious. Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. The added stress caused by heat can also irritate heart or lung disease even without symptoms of heat illness. The risk for getting sick during a heat wave is increased for people who:
Do not have or do not use air conditioning
Are age 65 or older
Have chronic medical or mental health conditions
Take certain medications, which can disrupt the regulation of body temperature
Are confined to their beds, have trouble with being mobile, or are unable to leave their homes
Are overweight
Consume alcohol or illegal drugs
Know the warning signs of heat stress!
If you or someone you know feels weak or faint, go to a cool place and drink water. If there is no improvement, call a doctor or 911.
Please call 911 if you or someone you know begins exhibiting two or more of the following symptoms:
Hot dry skin OR cold clammy skin
Trouble breathing
Rapid heartbeat
Confusion, disorientation, or dizziness
Nausea and vomiting
