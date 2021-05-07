Fire damages houses, leaves 17 people homeless in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10589164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager reports from the scene of the fire in Westbury.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A third alarm fire burned through several homes in Paterson Friday morning, leaving 17 people homeless.The fire broke out at a home on Lafayette Street just after 3 a.m.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed smoke rising from the damaged homes.Firefighters had to help residents and responding police officers get out of the burning structure.There were no immediate reports of injuries.----------