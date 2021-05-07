Fire damages houses, leaves 17 people homeless in New Jersey

The fire broke out at a home on Lafayette Street just after 3 a.m.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed smoke rising from the damaged homes.
Firefighters had to help residents and responding police officers get out of the burning structure.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
